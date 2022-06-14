Iraq vows decision to pay debts for energy imports from Iran

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Tuesday that Iraq's debts to Iran remaining unpaid since 2020, will be paid within the next two days.

The Iraqi Ministry of Energy also appreciated the role of the Iraqi government and parliament in supporting the Ministry of Energy in that regard.

"The Ministry of Electricity has repeatedly reminded the government, parliament and the public of the need to pay off Iran's gas debt remining unpaid since 2020, which was postponed due to a lack of budget approval," Ahmad Mousa, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, told the local Iraqi media.

"The problem of gas debt has continued since the previous governments, and the current government has tried to solve this problem by taking loans and paying off Iran's debts," Ahmad Mousa added.

The Iraqi parliament last Wednesday approved the bill called "Extraordinary Support for Food Security and Development."

While the Iraqi government's overall budget has not been approved yet amid failure to form a new government, the passage of that law will allow Iraq to pay its debts, especially in the areas of electricity and food security.

MNA/FNA14010324000979