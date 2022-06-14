Tehran, Ashgabat stress cooperation on Caspian Sea issues

Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Raşit Meredow to discuss several regional issues, as well as the Tehran-Ashgabat ties.

Congratulating the successful holding of the recent presidential elections in Turkmenistan, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of the upcoming visit of the Turkmen President to Tehran on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

Stating that the foundations for the development of relations between the two countries are well-founded, the Iranian top diplomat called on implementing the MoUs and agreements reached between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan.

Reviewing Tehran-Ashgabat joint economic, political, and cultural projects, the Iranian foreign minister noted that the two countries have three important topics of cooperation for this year, including the 17th Joint Economic Commission, the 15th Joint Consular and Border Commission, and the joint committee for political consultations between Iran and Turkmenistan's foreign ministers.

Raşit Meredow, for his part, also stressed the importance of the upcoming visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tehran, saying that the Turkmen government has prepared various documents and projects for this trip and hopes that their implementation starts during this time.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister also stressed the need for bilateral and multilateral cooperation to prepare for the Caspian Summit in Ashgabat.

The two sides also stressed the importance of cooperation in maintaining the stability, security and environment of the Caspian Sea.

Regional issues, including Afghanistan and developments in the Central Asian region, were other topics of discussion between the Iranian and Turkmen top diplomats.

