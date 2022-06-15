Tehran, Ashgabat to set up trade center for enhancing ties

In a meeting held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Atdayev Batyr Taganovich and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin at the venue of the ministry on Tuesday evening, the two sides emphasized the need to bolster cooperation in the fields of trade and economy.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to set up a working group for drawing up a year-long roadmap for strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations.

While emphasizing supporting traders and merchants of the two countries in order to facilitate trade relations, the two sides also agreed to set up a working group to bolster mutual economic relations.

Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has set up trade centers in 16 countries, he said, adding that these trade centers have been established overseas in order to expand trade and economic ties.

Turkmen official, for his part, called for the signing of agreements in order to increase trade and economic relations.

The main trade cooperation between the two countries is in the field of constructing buildings and also exporting construction materials from Iran to Turkmenistan, Atdayev Batyr said and emphasized the need for expanding bilateral cooperation in the related field.

Also, the two sides stressed the need to hold joint exhibitions and resume bilateral trade and economic ties.

MA/5514592