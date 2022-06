Earlier, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi announced that the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow will visit Iran on Tuesday night.

The official reception in Saadabad Palaces Complex, meetings and talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, holding a joint meeting of high-profile delegations of the two states, and inking several MoUs are on the agenda of Berdimuhamedow's two-day visit to Tehran.

