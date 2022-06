Bahadori Jahromi made the remark in his weekly press conference, saying, "Tonight we are hosting the President of Turkmenistan and next week the President of Kazakhstan will travel to Tehran."

"Iran's exports to Turkmenistan have grown by 89% in the 13th administration [under President Raeisi], and the effects of these interactions will soon be clear. The government is trying to exploit markets that have been used less."

ZZ/5513895