CIS states show interest in purchasing wagon from Iran: RAI

Speaking in a meeting of the CIS Rail Transport Council in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jabbar Ali Zaker emphasized that countries as members of the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) agreed to purchase train cars from Iran.

An agreement was concluded to manufacture freight wagons in Iran and hand them over to one of the CIS member companies, he underlined.

Under the agreement, it was agreed that Iran will provide CIS member states with 200 wagons, the deputy roads minister further pointed out.

Also, a protocol was inked between Iranian, Uzbek and Tajik transport officials licensing the Iranian wagons to enter Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, he added.

