Iran-Turkmenistan border joint market reopened

Bajgiran Godan border joint market has been closed due to coronavirus pandemic, Abolfazl Chamandi pointed out.

Commenting on the significance of the market, the official said that before its temporary closure, over four million dollars of goods were exported annually from this market to Turkmenistan and about $500,000 worth of goods were imported into Iran.

Bajgiran border joint market activity plays an important role in the production of industrial workshops in Khorasan Razavi province, he noted.

He further noted that the market creates jobs directly and indirectly for over 700 individuals on average.

AMK/5574775