Advisor to Azeri President meets Iran top diplomat in Tehran

Earlier on Sunday, Hikmat Hajiyev met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

"During a meeting with Hajiyev we exchanged views on political and economic cooperation and regional security issues between the two countries, and especially emphasized the importance of the North-South transport corridor," Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian wrote after the meeting.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan also met with Mehdi Sanaei, Deputy for Political Affairs of the Iranian Presidency Office.

This visit is being held at the official invitation of President Pezeshkian's Deputy for Political Affairs.

