Hakim calls for Iran-Iraq coordination on Arbaeen

Alireza Zakani, Tehran's mayor, was received for a meeting by Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday.

In the meeting, which was held at the office of the leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement in Baghdad, the two sides congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Adha and wished success for the two nations and the Islamic Ummah.

Hakim emphasized the importance of facing common challenges and called for using Iran's experience and especially the city of Tehran in the construction field and exchanging experiences in that regard.

He also called for coordination at the highest level between Iran and Iraq's relevant institutions on the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony as a large Islamic procession that displays loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

