Iran to employ leverage in face of West excessive demands: FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the comments after attending a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at the Iranian parliament on Sunday.

"Iran has reacted logically in response to the irrational behavior of the other side," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"Whenever the other side makes excessive demands, we employ the leverage the country has so that the other side understands that the interests and wellbeing of the Iranian nation are important to us," the top Iranian diplomat added.

His remarks were apparently a reference to measures that Iran took after the IAEA Board of Governors passed an anti-Iran resolution.

Iran disconnected and removed dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras that were installed in different Iranian nuclear sites beyond the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the Agency.

It has also started fueling advanced IR-6 centrifuges as part of the reaction to the Western-drafted resolution at the IAEA.

Iran has vowed it will take other measures if the IAEA continues its illegal moves.

KI