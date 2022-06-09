IAEA has to get rid of Western countries influence: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Thursday, Ebrahim Azizi, a member of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, pointed to politically-motivated activities of IAEA and stated that UN nuclear watchdog’s approach has been under the influence of views of hegemonic powers and Zionist regime.

The IAEA should be a place of discussion, consensus and coordination among countries, he said, adding that Europeans do not act independently in their political behavior and are influenced by the will of the United States. The International Atomic Energy Agency has also become a tool for the hegemonic powers.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always used intelligent, decisive and deterrent behavior as a basis for action, he continued.

Iran expects agency to adopt wise decisions based on national interests of all countries, he said, adding that if Iran sees irrational behavior agency, they will undoubtedly face deterrent behavior and harsh response from Iran.

Iranian Parliament expects the government to give a proper response against IAEA’s non-professional behavior in accordance with the legislation "Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People," Azizi added.

