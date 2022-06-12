Submitting resolution to IAEA BoG hasty, political behavior

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres discussed some regional and international developments in a telephone converstation on late Saturday.

UN Secretary General stressed the importance of continuing the Vienna talks, describing diplomacy as the best way to resolve disputes between the Islamic Republic of Iran and some other parties to Vienna talks.

The Vienna talks on lifting the sanctions have been suspended for three months , and since then messages have been exchanged between Iran and the United States through Enrique Mora, the chief EU negotiator in the talks.

Tehran has repeatedly stated its readiness to reach a good and strong agreement, saying that reach an agreement depends on political decisions by Washington.

Guterres stressed the importance of continuing the negotiations, calling the resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Iran only the content of recommendations.

Elsewhre in his remarks, he praised the efforts and constructive positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen.

Iranian top diplomat, for his part, said that the move taken by the United States and three European countries with submitting the resolution to IAEA BoG was a hasty and political behavior.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed his support for the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen.

Stressing the need for a complete lifting of the humanitarian siege, calling it a good platform for dialogue between more Yemeni groups.

RHM/FNA14010322000003