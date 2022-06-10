Disconnecting cameras came after resolution, more to follow

Speaking during this week's Tehran Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said that the Wednesday anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors was aimed at making the Islamic Republic to make concession in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Khatami said that the Islamic Republic will not give in to the Western countries' pressures and will remain loyal to the ideals of its revolution set out by Late Imam Khomeini.

Khatami criticized the trip of the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi to Israel and said that the anti-Iran resolution drafted by the Western countries was in fact came after the visit, pointing out that the visit was to coordinate the attempts to approve the resolution.

He also noted that Iran's move in disconnecting and removing the IAEA surveillance cameras was a reaction to the approval of the resolution, and added that more will follow if the Western countries continue their hostile moves against Tehran.

The senior cleric referred to the tragic building collapse incident in Abadan city and said that all those who are to blame for the incident have to be held to account.

He also pointed to a recent bank robbery in Tehran and expressed his gratitude to the police for identifying and arresting the burglars in a short period of time.

The cleric also advised the people who will be dispatched to Hajj to Saudi Arabia later this year to represent Iran in a good way.

He also called on the Saudi Arabia rulers to ensure the security of the Hajj pilgrims and do not let the previous tragic incidents to take place again.

