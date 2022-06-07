Syrian Army intercepts Israeli missile attack

Arab media reported on Tuesday morning that several horrific explosions were heard in the skies of Damascus.

SANA news agency confirmed the news, saying that Syrian air defenses are responding to hostile missiles over the Rif (countryside of) Damascus in Southern Syria.

Sputnik news agency also quoted its correspondent in Syria as saying that the attack was carried out in an area south of Damascus and that initial reports indicated that three missiles had been intercepted.

Meanwhile, some sources say that at least one of the missiles hit the target site.

A Syrian military source also told Arab media that a hostile missile was detected over the Al-Kusouh area.

Minutes later, an Arab source quoted Syrian television as saying that the country's air defenses had shot down eight missiles trying to target military bases in Al-Kiswah city in the Rif Dimashq. Governorate, Syria

RHM/FNA14010317000017