Pakistani PM backs Iran’s peaceful nuclear program

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met and held talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the latest situation of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Sharif praised the positions of Iranian government and high-ranking officials of the country in supporting people of Kashmir and stated that his country supports Iran’s peaceful nuclear programs and continuation of the Vienna talks.

Iran’s envoy to Islamabad, in turn, congratulated election of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan and conveyed the warmest greetings of President Raeisi to him.

Hosseini emphasized the need for activating joint economic and consular commissions for boosting bilateral ties.

Announcing Iran's readiness to cooperate with Pakistan on the developments in Afghanistan, he presented a comprehensive report on the latest situation of new border crossings and new border markets as well as equipping border crossings with modern technology.

MA/IRN84782832