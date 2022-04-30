  1. Politics
Pakistan PM Sharif welcomes Iran-S Arabia talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The newly-appointed Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that his country welcomes constructive talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia.  

He, who has traveled to Saudi Arabia, in an interview with Saudi Gazette said that he has welcomed talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, London-based “Asharq al-Awsat” Daily reported.

Pakistan has brotherly and amicable relations with Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran is Pakistan’s important neighbor, he said.

Stating that he believes in importance of avoiding tension and conflict, prime minister of Pakistan described reduction of tension and resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means ‘necessary’.

Saudi-Iranian dialogue is of paramount importance, because security of the region strictly hinges on the same détente policy and resolving disputes through political means.

Iran and Saudi officials have held five round of talks hosted by Iraq and the latest fifth round last Saturdaywas reportedly successful.

