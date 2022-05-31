Pakistan striving to boost unity among Muslim Ummah

Speaking in an interview with Anadolu Agency, Shehbaz Sharif spoke about the latest regional developments, the situation in Afghanistan, and Pakistan's relations with important Muslim countries including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan hosted two Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summits within six months last year, he said, adding that Pakistan is one of the founding members of the OIC and, with its legacy rooted in the Islamic faith, has consistently supported Muslim causes.

"We have always played an active and dynamic role to re-invigorate the OIC and forging closer relations with all Muslim countries," Sharif said,

"As far as our relations with Saudi Arabi and Iran, Pakistan has excellent brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia, and we enjoy equally good relations with Iran," he also said, adding, "Our relations with both countries are deeply rooted in our shared values, faith, history, culture, and traditions."

"We will continue to strive to promote unity among Muslim Ummah," he added.

Saying that Pakistan has always been a staunch supporter of unity and peace among Muslim countries, he added, "As the Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), we believe that there is an urgent need to preserve the national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of each of our member states."

