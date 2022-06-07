US, E3 draft resolution on Iran not to be reffered to UNSC

"I understand that there will be a vote on the resolution submitted by US & E3 to the IAEA Board of Governors either tomorrow (Wednesday) evening or Thursday morning," Austrian journalist Stephanie Liechtenstein based in Vienna, Austria tweeted on Tuesday.

"It's a mildly-worded draft and there is no mention of the matter being referred to the UN Sec Council," she also added.

Diplomats at the IAEA have told AFP on Tuesday that the United States, Britain, France, and Germany (E3) submitted a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, condemning Iran for not cooperating with the IAEA.

This is while Tehran has warned the E3 and the US over their hostile action at the IAEA, saying that they will have to bear the responsibility for the possible consequences.

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said on Monday that Iran has given accurate answers to the IAEA question so far, adding that the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi does not have serious will to admit that Iran's answers were convincing.

Tehran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal known as the remedial measures but it has not left it yet and it has said it will reverse course and will stop remedial measures and will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions before returning to the JCPOA, from which it withdrew in May 2018.

The IAE BoG started its regular June meeting on Monday and it will run through until Thursday.

