Philadelphia plane crash leaves 6 killed

An air ambulance carrying six people crashed near a mall in northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, the company that operates the aircraft said.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said it could not confirm any survivors among those on board its plane, which included four crew members, a pediatric patient, and the patient's escort, according to a statement, NBC News reported.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families, and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground," the company said. A spokesperson said it's unlikely anyone on board survived.

