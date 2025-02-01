Yemen removes embargo on banned ship cross Red Sea

Sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen Friday that the CHRYSALIS fuel tanker contacted the Yemeni Navy and approval was given for it to cross the Red Sea.

The sources explained that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) agreed to allow this ship to cross the Red Sea after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, noting that "the army reassured the ship and paved the way for its safe passage, and it arrived at its destination safely."

Private sources pointed out that CHRYSALIS is the first of the ships that had been banned by the YAF decision to now cross the Red Sea.

Many major international shipping companies have suspended their Red Sea voyages and rerouted their ships around South Africa during the Israeli war on Gaza.

MP/