Jan 31, 2025, 9:30 PM

6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Aceh

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province in northern Sumatra on Friday evening, shaking buildings and triggering panic among residents still traumatized by the devastating tsunami 20 years ago.

The earthquake, which hit at 6:03 p.m. local time, was centered in the southern part of Aceh, approximately 36 kilometers southwest of Aceh Selatan. The tremor had a depth of 29 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, Jakarta Globe reported. 

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake's epicenter was located at coordinates 3.15°N latitude and 96.95°E longitude. The agency also urged residents to remain calm and vigilant for potential aftershocks. Although the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat, authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The earthquake revived memories of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which devastated Aceh and surrounding regions. The catastrophic event, triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, killed over 170,000 people in Indonesia and displaced millions more across several countries.

