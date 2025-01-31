Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed near Zaporizhzhia NPP

"Another attempt to attack Energodar was thwarted today. A kamikaze drone was destroyed in within the city limits. No one was hurt, no damage was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitopol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.

