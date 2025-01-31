  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jan 31, 2025, 9:42 PM

Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed near Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed near Zaporizhzhia NPP

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – A Ukrainian kamikaze drone was destroyed in the city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, no one was hurt, the city’s acting mayor, Maxim Pukhov, said.

"Another attempt to attack Energodar was thwarted today. A kamikaze drone was destroyed in within the city limits. No one was hurt, no damage was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitopol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.

MNA/

News ID 227694

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News