Iranian, Nigerian diplomats discuss economic, trade ties

Expressing satisfaction with the development of relations between Iran and Nigeria, especially in the economic and trade fields over the past two years, the Iranian top diplomat called for further enhancing interactions between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not limit the path of development of relations with Nigeria, Amir-Abdollahian stressed, describing the holding of the Iran-Nigeria Joint Economic Commission session as important.

Offering warm greetings on the part of President Ebrahim Raieis to his Nigerian counterpart Mohammadu Buhari, Amir-Abdollahian also officially invited the President of Nigeria to visit Tehran.

Dada, for his part, expressed hope that the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the joint meeting would significantly help increase trade ties between the two countries.

He also announced his country's readiness to boost cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Through good planning, there are many opportunities to develop bilateral relations between the two countries," the Nigerian minister added.

Zubairu Dada, who is visiting Tehran at the head of a Nigerian delegation, has also met with other Iranian officials including the Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf and Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

MP/FNA14010321000759