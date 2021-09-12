No anti-Iranian resolution on agenda in next BoG meeting

Contrary to some Western media speculation that an anti-Iran resolution may be issued at the next meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, such an issue is not on the agenda.

The next meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 13, in Austrian capital Vienna, Nour News reported.

Earlier, some Western media outlets reported the possibility of an anti-Iranian resolution at Tuesday's meeting, according to a recent report by the Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi.

However, according to Nour News, such an issue has not been raised and that a resolution against Iran is not on the agenda of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, tweeted that Russia would vote against a resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

It should be noted that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran last night to meet with Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

MA/PR