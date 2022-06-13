US calls on Lebanon to give important maritime area to Israel

Simultaneously with the Monday visit of the US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut to discuss maritime border talks, Lebanese media revealed a secret document about the US request to Lebanon about Karish, located in a disputed maritime area between Lebanon and the Zionist regime of Israel.

The leaked confidential document includes a document presented by Amos J Hochstein, the Special Envoy who oversees global US energy foreign policy engagement and advises the Secretary on global energy security and diplomacy. He is also the mediator of indirect talks between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, during his last visit to Lebanon.

According to the document, the United States agrees with the Zionist regime's stance and believes that the disputed maritime area in Karish field and borderline 29 is outside the waters of Lebanese territories, and proposes the division of the area into two parts as a satisfactory solution for both sides.

According to the "the new khalij" news website, the US representative has said that Lebanon's internal discussions about the 29th borderline are irrelevant and even the US mediator has told Lebanese officials that the country has no right to object to any area south of border 23 and that Lebanese officials should not have any saying about the borderline 29.

According to the document, the US government has told Lebanon that the area between Line 1 and Line 23 will not all belong to Lebanon and that the occupying regime should take part in it.

The report said that the area that the US wants Lebanon to give to Lebanon is rich with gas.

