Zionists' military base set on fire in Al-Quds (+VIDEO)

Fierce clashes also broke out between the Zionists and the Palestinians after the Israeli regime raided various parts of the West Bank in Occupied Lands.

Eyewitnesses also reported that a number of Palestinian citizens were detained by the Zionists.

On Tuesday morning also Zionist settlers, with the support of the Zionist military, attacked Palestinian shops and vehicles in the village of Al-Funduq, in the northeastern West Bank, located east of Qalqilya.

Media sources also reported early Tuesday that a Zionist military base in the Al-Issawiya neighborhood in the Eastern part of the city of Al-Quds had been set on fire.

The fire is said to have broken out after clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths. The Zionists could not even identify and arrest the person who caused the fire.

The development came as the Zionists launched a flag march on Sunday. The flag march is an insulting ceremony and marks a day in 1967 when the Zionist occupiers were able to completely occupy Quds.

