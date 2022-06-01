VIDEO: Fire breaks out near Hazrat Abbas shrine in Karbala

"The fire was not widespread. People were evacuated from the hotel and there were cases of simple injuries," an Iraqi source said, according to Alsumaria.
The Iraqi media also reported that the cause of the fire is still unknown.
TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported that a fire broke out in a hotel near the shrine of Hazrat Abbas.
