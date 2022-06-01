  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 1, 2022, 12:40 PM

3 Palestinians injured in severe clashes with Zionists

3 Palestinians injured in severe clashes with Zionists

TEHRAN, June 01 (MNA) – News media reported that three Palestinian citizens were left wounded after a fierce clash broke out between them and the Israeli regime's forces.

The clashes took place after a group of Zionist settlers attacked several Palestinians in the Silwan neighborhood of the occupied Quds.

Zionist regime has announced that 4 of their forces were injured, too.

Israeli regime forces also detained Palestinians following the clashes.

Palestinian sources recently reported that more than 1,200 Palestinians have been detained by the Zionists in the West Bank since the beginning of 2022.

According to the report, the sources stressed that 350 of the detainees were in fact those whom the Zionist regime had accused of being involved in resistance and martyrdom operations in the occupied territories.

MP/Alalam6202298/5504312

News Code 187461
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187461/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News