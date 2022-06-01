3 Palestinians injured in severe clashes with Zionists

The clashes took place after a group of Zionist settlers attacked several Palestinians in the Silwan neighborhood of the occupied Quds.

Zionist regime has announced that 4 of their forces were injured, too.

Israeli regime forces also detained Palestinians following the clashes.

Palestinian sources recently reported that more than 1,200 Palestinians have been detained by the Zionists in the West Bank since the beginning of 2022.

According to the report, the sources stressed that 350 of the detainees were in fact those whom the Zionist regime had accused of being involved in resistance and martyrdom operations in the occupied territories.

