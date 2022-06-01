US reacts to Turkey's attacks on northern Syria

"We remain deeply concerned about discussions of potential increased military activity in northern Syria," Price said.

Saying that the US supports the maintenance of current ceasefire lines, Price stated, "We would condemn any escalation that has the potential to jeopardize that. We believe it is crucial for all sides to maintain and respect ceasefire zones, principally to enhance stability in Syria and to work towards a political solution to the conflict."

"Any new offensive would further undermine regional stability and would put at risk," he added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his country would not take permission from anyone to fight terrorism.

Syrian Foreign Ministry has described the movements of Turkey and its affiliated militias' actions in northern Syria as war crimes.

Turkey’s armed forces are ready for another cross-border operation in northern Syria, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"The Turkish armed forces are ready for any tasks [in northern Syria]," Turkey’s TRT television channel quoted the minister as saying.

Akar also pledged to continue the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the so-called National Defense Forces (NDF), a Syrian force Ankara believes has links to the PKK, till the last terrorist is eliminated.

