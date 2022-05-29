  1. Economy
Iran, Afghanistan to set up joint chamber of commerce

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) - The authorities of Afghanistan have expressed readiness to create a joint Chamber of Commerce between Iran and Afghanistan in Kabul.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce (ACCI) in a statement on Friday noted that the Afghan delegation met with the Board of Directors of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Investment to establish an Iran- Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce in Kabul.

The member of the Board of Directors of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) Khan Jan Alokozay lauded Iran as the main trading partner with Afghanistan and called for coordination and resolving trade problems on the border between the two states.

He termed the establishment of a joint Iran-Afghanistan chamber inside Afghanistan as an important need.

Emphasizing developing trade relations, solving problems, exchanging trade delegations, and holding exhibitions, CEO of the Chamber of Afghanistan Commerce and Investment Shafiqullah Atai expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to establish a joint chamber of commerce between Iran and Afghanistan.

Iranian delegation officials also emphasized the development of trade relations between the two countries.

There was a joint Chamber of Commerce of Afghanistan in Iran, but it has not been established inside Afghanistan over the years.

