Iran to hold joint economic exhibitions in Herat

Iran's Consul General Mohammad Sediqi met with Governor of Herat Sheikh ul Hadith Maulana Noor Ahmad Islam Jar.

In this meeting, Sediqi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is planning to hold economic exhibitions in Herat in the coming days.

The governor of Herat also said that good neighborliness is the will of the Taliban government.

Welcoming Iran's plan to hold economic exhibitions in Herat, he emphasized expanding such relations between the two countries.

Attaching great importance to the unity between Iran and Afghanistan, he noted that no danger will threaten any country from Afghanistan's territories.

RHM/IRN84754973