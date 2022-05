TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The twelfth edition of the Iranian Short Fim Association Awards (ISFA) ended on Saturday with introducing winners in 11 disciplines.

ISFA is a trade, nonprofit and nongovernmental association and a subset of the Iranian House of Cinema. Members of this Association include Iranian short filmmakers, directors, cameramen, scriptwriters, editors, producers, and sound recorders. The Association started its work in 2003.