May 21, 2022, 10:00 PM

‘Tonight’s Homework’ to go on screen at Zlín Film Festival

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian documentary film ‘Tonight’s Homework’ will be screened in the panoramic section of the Zellin Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Directed and produced by  Ashkan Nejati and Mehran Nematollahi, the Iranian documentary film Tonight’s Homework will be screened at Zlín Film Festival, also known as the International Film Festival for Children and Youth. It is an annual festival of children's films in Zlín in the Czech Republic.

In ‘Tonight’s Homework’, Ashkan Nejati and Mehran Nematollahi, the directors of the documentary, repeat questions, asked by Iran’s prominent director Abbas Kiarostami in his 1989 film ‘Homework’, to students at a public school, including questions about homework, punishments, and dreams of the future to see how the society has changed.

Earlier in March 2022. Iranian documentary film ‘Tonight’s Homework’ was screened at the Ljubljana Documentary Film Festival in Slovenia.

