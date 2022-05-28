Iran sportswomen scoop 7 medals at Azerbaijan Track & Field

Among the successful sportswomen participating in the event, Parichehr Shahi could break the national record in the 3,000 meters category after 12 years.

She scooped two gold medals in 1,500 and 3,000 meters at 04:34:19 and 09:54:11.

Also, Kazhan Rostami bagged gold and silver medals in 400 and 200 meters.

The third athlete who shined in the contest was Sanaz Amiripour. She grabbed silver and bronze medals by registering 12:31 and 25:56 seconds in 100 and 200 meters.

Last but not least was Sarina Saedi who seized a silver medal in the women’s long jump marking 12.38 meters.

