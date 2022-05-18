Resistance achieved elections victory despite threats, siege

Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed on Wednesday the heavy turnout in the parliamentary election, which was held on May 15, thanking the voters who elected the candidates of the Resistance and its allies, Al-Manar reported.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah thanked specifically the Resistance martyrs’ families, the injured fighters, the elders, and the sick people who participated in the elections.

Nasrallah also hailed the Resistance fighters who carried out two missions on May 15: guarding the nation and participating in the vote.

Hezbollah Secretary-General also greeted the clerics who cast their ballots and the public institutions which held the elections.

Thanking Hezbollah election machines, Nasralalh thanked the former members of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Nawwaf Al-Moussawi, Al-Walid Soukariyeh, and Anwar Joumaa for all their efforts and welcomed the new members Raed Berro, Rami Abu Hamdan, Melhem Al-Hujjeri, and Yanal Al-Solh.

Nasrallah indicated that the election victory was achieved by the Resistance and its allies despite all the antagonistic propaganda and the US economic sanctions, threats and siege.

In this regard, Nasrallah called for scanning the remarks of the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, who had acknowledged that the United States exploited 2019 protests and fastened Lebanon’s economic collapse.

Hezbollah leader highlighted the US role in stealing the funds of the Lebanese depositors in cooperation with most of the banks, describing it as the biggest theft in Lebanon’s history.

Nasrallah also mentioned that the US threatened to escalate sanctions if the Resistance lists win the elections, adding that the heavy turnout in the parliamentary elections and participation in the pre-election ceremonies were the answer.

Nasrallah spot light on the long queues of voters at the polling stations, wondering whether the administrative procrastination was deliberate.

He also cited the big amounts of money which were spent for electoral purposes, underling the Saudi ambassador activity in this regard.

