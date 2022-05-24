Iran health min. meets Qatari, Indian counterparts in WHA

Speaking to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India, Einollahi appreciated India's progress in the fields of information technology and medical technologies, saying that Iran welcomes cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to cooperation in the field of traditional medicine as one of the areas for the development of Iran-India relations, the Iranian minister called for opening an international center for traditional medication in India in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

Mandaviya, for his part, stated that relations between Iran and India have always been at a desirable level and called for expanding scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Einollahi, in a separate meeting with Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Qatar's Minister of Public Health, expressed Iran's readiness on cooperating with Qatar on securing health issues in the 2022 World Cup.

"Iran-Qatar relations in the field of health have been favorable for a long time and there are capacities to strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries," Einollahi noted, calling for expanding scientific cooperation and health investments between Iran and Qatar.

Al Kuwari, for her part, also called on expanding interactions between the two countries in the field of health and emphasized the exchange of achievements of the two countries' health systems.

