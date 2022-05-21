  1. Technology
WHO confirms 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The World Health Organization has said, about 80 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 11 countries, warning that more cases are likely to be reported.

WHO says, another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any country, according to News on Air.

Issuing a statement, WHO said that it is working with the affected countries and others to expand disease surveillance to find and support people who may be affected. It also warned against stigmatizing groups because of the disease.

Earlier, infections were confirmed in Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, where the first European case was reported. Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the UK's National Health Service, it is a rare viral infection that is usually mild and from which most people recover in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the virus does not spread easily between people, and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low.

