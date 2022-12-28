Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of medical, educational coop.

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education, Bahram Einollahi met and held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Health, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed how to exchange medical experiences between the two countries.

'With my Iranian counterpart, we emphasized the formation of a special working group, consisting of Iranian and Iraqi specialists, to promote medical cooperation," said the Iraqi minister, emphasizing the need to expand medical cooperation between the two countries.

The use of Iranian medical equipment and supplies by the Iraqi Ministry of Health was also one of the other issues raised in this meeting.

The Iranian health minister also said that he will attend the opening ceremony of the first international branch of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in the holy city of Karbala.

RHM/5666799