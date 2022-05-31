Kazakh trade-economic delegation to visit Iran late June

Rahmatollah Khormali said on Tuesday that necessary coordination has been made with the Export Promotion Center of Kazakhstan for the visit of a trade and economic delegation of this country to Tehran.

The head of Central Asian, Caucasus and Russian Affairs Department of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) added that the CEO of Kas Trade Company of Kazakhstan (Export Promotion Center of Kazakhstan) Azamat Askarov met and held talks with the officials of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran in Tehran last week to discuss bilateral ties on relevant issues.

In this meeting, a wide spectrum of issues such as increasing the volume of bilateral trade exchanges, exchanging lists of goods required by the two sides, and coordinating to visit pharmaceutical, knowledge-based and home appliances companies was discussed between the two sides.

It was also decided that a business delegation would visit Tehran given the upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Tehran in late June, Khormali added.

MA/FNA14010309000810