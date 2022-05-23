Tehran, Muscat determined to boost relations in all field

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi departed for Muscat, at the official invitation of Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman on Monday.

There are good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly and brotherly neighboring country of Oman, President Raeisi said in some remarks before leaving Tehran.

Saying that the level of political and trade relations between Iran and Oman is not acceptable, Raeisi added that Iran and Oman are determined to boost the level of political, economic, and trade relations.

During the trip, memorandums of understanding will be signed between the two countries and their implementation will be followed up, he also added.

The visit is very important in order to develop the neighborhood policy between Iran and the neighboring states, he further stressed.

Cooperation and dialogue between the countries can improve the regional security, he also said, adding that certainly, the presence of foreigners in the region will never bring security.

From the beginning of this week, the Omani media widely covered President Raeisi's visit to Muscat and considered the 50-year-old strong relations between the two countries, especially in the turbulent Persian Gulf region, as a sign of the special relationship between the two countries in all fields.

RHM/5496745