Storms kill 8 in Canada, leave half million without power

At least eight people were killed following powerful thunderstorms in Canada’s two most populous provinces, the country's authorities said, as emergency crews continued a massive clean-up to restore power to half a million people.

The storms, which lasted more than two hours Saturday afternoon and packed the power of a tornado, left a trail of destruction in parts of Ontario and Quebec. Wind gusts as strong as 132km/h (82mph) felled trees, uprooted electric poles and toppled many metal transmission towers, utility companies said.

Electricity companies were scrambling on Sunday to restore transmission lines. Most of the deaths from the storms occurred when people were hit by falling trees, authorities said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was ready to help those in need. “We’re thinking of everyone affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power,” Trudeau tweeted on Sunday.

