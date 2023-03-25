Powerful tornado kills 19 in US Mississippi

"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight," Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter. "We have activated medical support -- surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active."

Thirteen people died in Sharkey County, Coroner Angelia Easton told ABC News, adding that she could not yet confirm their ages. Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles said three people had died. Another two were dead in Monroe County, Coroner Alan Gurley said. Jose Watson, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, said one person died in Silver City, in Humphreys County.

As thunderstorms battered the state late Friday, a tornado was reported at about 8:50 p.m. local time in the area of Silver City and Rolling Fork, the National Weather Service said.

Rolling Fork was "pretty much devastated,” United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said in a phone interview with ABC News.

From there, the tornado rolled on to the northwest side of Tchula and along Highway 49, officials said, according to ABC News webiste.

MNA