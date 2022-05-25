Zionists react to US decision on keeping IRGC on blacklist

Bennett welcomed the US government's decision on not to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the blacklist, Al-Alam quoted Reuters as saying.

Hours earlier, the American Politico newspaper had quoted a senior Western official as saying that US President Joe Biden had made his final decision and intended to keep IRGC on the list of so-called terrorist organizations, the decision that complicates international efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

The report quoted another informed source as saying that Biden had informed Bennett of the decision during a phone call on April 24, adding that such a decision had been finalized.

But the White House at the time only said that Biden and Bennett had talked about Iran and its proxy groups.

"I welcome the decision by the US Administration to keep Iran’s IRGC on the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list," Bennet ridiculously wrote after Politico's report was published.

He also wrote in another tweet that Joe Biden's decision was a "great achievement" for the Israeli regime, claiming that the decision proves that they can stand firm against Iran.

Bennett did not mention Politico's report on his phone talk with Biden.

MNA/Alalam6191338