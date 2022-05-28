Finland to continue talks with Turkey on unresolved issues

"We agreed to continue those talks [on Finland and Sweden joining NATO]," Haavisto said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Department of State on Friday. "We think that these problems can be solved that Turkey has been raising. We hope that some results could be achieved before the NATO summit."

"We had good negotiations there, long negotiations, agreed to continue those talks, and of course, we rely on NATO’s open-door policy, which is also supported by Turkey. And we think that these problems can be solved," he said, according to TASS.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 18 that Ankara would not support the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO until they make a decision on their attitude towards terrorist organizations, including the PKK.

He made a similar statement on May 16, adding that he was against admitting Finland and Sweden to NATO due to these countries’ refusal to extradite accomplices in PKK's activity to Turkey. However, on May 21 Erdogan specified that Turkey would support those countries’ accession to NATO if they clearly demonstrate solidarity with Ankara in security concerns.

ZZ/PR