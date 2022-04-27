Syrian crisis not to be resolved without 'ending occupation'

Speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi said that in more than a decade since the start of the war in Syria, humanitarian needs in this country have reached their peak.

A recent report by the UN Secretary-General indicates that 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in this country, he also said.

The current economic crisis has affected people, especially children, women, the elderly, and people with disabilities, the Iranian envoy said, stressing that the lifting of unilateral sanctions against the Syrian people is more vital than ever.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Syrian government, and UN organizations to expand the scope of humanitarian assistance for the Syrian nation.

Calling for an end to the looting of Syria's natural resources by foreign forces, Takht-Ravanchi said that such moves violate not only the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria but the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter.

He reiterated Iran's commitment to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, and political independence, and its efforts to fight terrorism, and condemned the Israeli regime's repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We call on the UN Security Council to hold the Zionist regime accountable for such acts of aggression and use of force against other countries in the region, which endanger the peace and security of the region," he concluded.

