May 21, 2022, 8:39 AM

Three killed in Zionists airstrike on south of Damascus

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – At least three people were killed after Israel launched fresh airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus late on Friday, Syrian media said, adding that the country’s air defenses intercepted “hostile targets”.

The air raid launched from the occupied Golan Heights targeted the southern parts of the Syrian capital amid renewed aggression against the Arab country.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said the attack took place at around 23:01 local time on Friday (20:01 GMT on Saturday) when the Israeli regime carried out surface-to-surface missiles at targets in southern Damascus.

“Three people were martyred and some material losses caused,” it said, citing a military source.

The report said the country’s air defense intercepted the “hostile targets” and shot down most of them.

According to reports, the attack also resulted in a fire near Damascus International Airport, leading to the postponement of two flights.

The latest Israeli aggression came a week after five people, including a civilian, were killed in a missile attack targeting the town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside.

Before that, on April 27, a deadly air raid left 10 people dead, including six Syrian forces.

ZZ/PressTV

