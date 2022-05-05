Iran calls on UNDGC to scale up anti-sanctions efforts

Addressing a session of the UN's Committee on Information on Wednesday, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi considered deployment of the coercive economic measures to be contrary to the principles of the international law and the humanitarian law that have been specified in the UN Charter.

He, therefore, called on the UN department to increase its efforts to broadcast the negative consequences that the unilateral bans on the target nations.

Takht-Ravanchi said that the sanctions had "both weakened [the trend of] economic growth in the target countries and come to prevent their access to basic medical equipment and materials by restricting access to overseas' financial resources."

Separately, the envoy denounced some countries' abuse of their monopoly of modern communication technologies towards "skewing the truth" about other countries, especially the developing nations.

"It is imperative that this unfavorable situation be immediately addressed by the international community," he said.

Takht-Ravanchi , meanwhile, noted how some Western anti-Islam media outlets and officials were contributing to creation of "an atmosphere of hatemongering" around Islam and Muslims around the world by fuelling Islamophobia.

"The time has come for the international community to condemn this phenomenon and take the necessary measures that are aimed at fighting Islamophobia and violation of Muslims' basic rights."

