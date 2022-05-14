Azerbaijani foreign minister to visit Iran in near future

According to a statement by the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, the Iranian Foreign Minister and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss and exchange views on developments in bilateral relations, especially in the political, economic, trade, consular and parliamentary fields, and the implementation of the agreements reached at the Joint Economic Commission.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister declared in the phone call that he will visit Iran soon.

