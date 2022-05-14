  1. Politics
Azerbaijani foreign minister to visit Iran in near future

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku announced Saturday that the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian and Azerbaijani counterpart held a telephone conversation.

According to a statement by the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, the Iranian Foreign Minister and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss and exchange views on developments in bilateral relations, especially in the political, economic, trade, consular and parliamentary fields, and the implementation of the agreements reached at the Joint Economic Commission.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister declared in the phone call that he will visit Iran soon.

