Constructive ties between countries key to regional security

Speaking on Thursday in a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the President said that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the promotion of economic, political, cultural and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan, saying, "Full implementation of the Tehran-Baku agreements in various fields, including economic and transit, requires practical steps by Azerbaijan‌."

Referring to the historical relations between the two countries, the President said, "Apart from being neighbors, Iran and Azerbaijan share the same culture and have kinship relations. No factor should be allowed to damage the close relations between the two countries."

President Raeisi stated that the United States and the Zionist Regime do not care about the countries of the world and the region, adding, "The existence of constructive relations based on mutual interests between neighboring countries, especially Iran and Azerbaijan, is the most effective factor in maintaining and strengthening regional security."

Referring to the meeting between the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Shahin Mustafayev said, "Your meeting with Mr. Aliyev in Ashgabat is historic and has opened new pages in the history of relations between the two countries."

Emphasizing that the Republic of Azerbaijan is persistently pursuing the implementation of agreements between the two countries, Mustafayev announced plans to establish new projects and agreements in the fields of rail, road and transit to develop relations between the two countries.

Emphasizing the importance and appreciation of Iran's efforts to implement gas swaps between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, he said, "Azerbaijan seeks to increase the capacity of gas swaps with the cooperation of Iran and at the same time wants to implement electricity swaps project from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MP/President.ir