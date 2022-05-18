US training ISIL terrorists at Syria to sent to Ukraine

The SVR revealed in a statement that, according to the intelligence it is receiving, the United States is actively recruiting even members of international terrorist organizations, including the ISIL terrorist group as mercenaries to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, English Almanar reported.

The Russian intelligence service points to the American military base in Syria’s al-Tanf, near the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

According to a report published by Russia’s Arabic-language RT Arabic television news network, this base and the surrounding area have turned into a kind of terrorist “hub,” where up to 500 ISIL and other terrorists can be “retrained” simultaneously.

A number of captured ISIL terrorists have already confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at the al-Tanf base in the central Syrian province of Homs in carrying out various acts of terror and sabotage.

SVR said that last month 60 ISIL militants, who had been released from prisons, were transferred to al-Tanf “with a view to subsequent transfer to Ukrainian territory.”

The SVR specified that during a training course at al-Tanf the militants are instructed on how to use anti-tank missile systems, reconnaissance and strike drones, advanced communications, and surveillance equipment.

In the SVR’s opinion, this data confirms that “the United States is ready to use any means to achieve its geopolitical goals, not excluding sponsoring international terrorist groups.”

RHM/PR